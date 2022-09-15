Over $17,000 in cocaine and fentanyl seized in Windsor bust

Windsor police arrested a man on drug trafficking charges after seizing crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and fentanyl.

Police say the arrest took place on Wednesday. Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit were patrolling the 300 block of University Avenue East when their attention was drawn to a man loitering near the entrance of an apartment building.

Through investigation, officers learned that the man, who was not a resident, had obtained entry into the building. When they approached the suspect, he attempted to flee the scene on foot and was arrested after a short chase.

Officers seized 68.8 grams of crack cocaine, 48.3 grams of powder cocaine, and 14.6 grams of blue fentanyl. The drugs have an estimated street value of $17,550.

Police say a large quantity of cash and five .380 rounds of ammunition were also seized as evidence.

The suspect is expected to be charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and engaging in prohibited activity on the premises.

The POP Unit was launched in 2018 to tackle sustained crime problems in neighbourhoods across the city. The unit was deployed to the downtown area following higher-than-normal levels of violence earlier this month.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.