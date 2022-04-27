Over $17,000 worth of drugs seized in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle in Kitchener.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a plaza parking lot on Doon Village Road and found a man in the driver's seat of a vehicle there, police said in a media release.

The 29-year-old was arrested for operation while impaired by drug.

Officers also seized a significant amount of drugs, including:

4 grams of suspected fentanyl

26 grams of suspected methamphetamine

130 doses of suspected LSD

100 suspected hydromorphone pills

250 suspected oxycodone and oxycontin pills

5 grams of suspected psilocybin

10 suspected benzodiazepine pills

315 grams of suspected cannabis

The driver now faces multiple charges including several accounts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.