Over $17,000 worth of drugs seized in Kitchener
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police have seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle in Kitchener.
Shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a plaza parking lot on Doon Village Road and found a man in the driver's seat of a vehicle there, police said in a media release.
The 29-year-old was arrested for operation while impaired by drug.
Officers also seized a significant amount of drugs, including:
- 4 grams of suspected fentanyl
- 26 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- 130 doses of suspected LSD
- 100 suspected hydromorphone pills
- 250 suspected oxycodone and oxycontin pills
- 5 grams of suspected psilocybin
- 10 suspected benzodiazepine pills
- 315 grams of suspected cannabis
The driver now faces multiple charges including several accounts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
