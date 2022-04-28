iHeartRadio

Over $171,000 worth of drugs seized in Brantford

(Twitter/Brantford Police Service)

Brantford police have seized cash, ammunition and $171,075 worth of drugs during a bust at an address in the area of Colborne Street and Market Street.

In a media release, police said officers executed two search at the address on Wednesday April 27.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old Brantford man was arrested.

The following drugs and items were found on his person:

  • Approximately 46.6 grams of suspected Fentanyl
  • Approximately 1.1 grams of suspected Methamphetamine
  • Approximately 33 pills of suspected Xanax
  • Approximately 44 pills of suspected Hydromorphone
  • Large quantity of Canadian Currency
  • Digital scale and drug packaging materials

Officers also seized the following at the Colborne Street and Market Street address:

  • Approximately 1,018 grams of suspected methamphetamine
  • 20 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition
  • 15 rounds of 22-25 rifle cartridges
  • 2 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition

The man now faces multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and has been held for a bail hearing.

