Over $180K lost to scam after Guelph man ignores bank's warning

A Guelph man is out more than $180,000 from Bitcoin scams, even after being warned by his bank.

The man in his 60’s reported the fraud to police on Friday. He told them he first responded to an online ad in November from a supposed Bitcoin investment firm.

Since then, he sent them over $34,000 in e-transfers and $151,000 in wire transfers.

The man told police his bank warned him he was being scammed, but he didn't believe them and insisted on making the transfers.

He only became suspicious when he was asked to send another $60,000 to cover administrative fees.