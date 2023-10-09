Over 1K join annual Alzheimer Walk and Run on Prince's Island Park
People hit the running path in Prince's Island Park for the annual Alzheimer Walk and Run Sunday.
Calgary Flames broadcast legend Peter Maher sent participants on their way.
About 1400 registered for the event, which included a 1-K, 5-K and 10-K walk or run.
Organizers anticipated over $300,000 will be raised for families impacted by dementia in Calgary.
They say the event not only raises funds, but also awareness.
"People care about this cause," said Alzheimer Calgary executive director Barb Ferguson. "And people care about people impacted by this cause – so it's really, really important to see so many people coming out to support.
We❤️family volunteer teams! Grateful for the support. https://t.co/qI7ZqQzSdt— Alzheimer Calgary (@alzcalgary) October 8, 2023
"There are 20,000 people in Calgary who have a diagnosis of dementia and that doesn't count all of their care partners around them – so a lot of our population is impacted (by dementia)."
It was the 33rd year of the Alzheimer Walk and Run.
-
Indigenous students in the north train for the jobs of the futureThe world of software testing is low on employees, and one Sault-based business is aiming to fill those roles with Indigenous workers.
-
Win and they're in: Roughriders eye playoff picture despite losing skidThe Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost five games in a row. However if the team squeaks out a win against the Calgary Stampeders this week – they will earn a spot in the postseason.
-
Sudbury's Elgin Street Mission feeding more people than everThe Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury says more and more people are coming to them for meals and assistance.
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hearsA Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
Dry conditions contributed to lower crop yields in southern Alberta this yearDry conditions helped Alberta farmers harvest faster, but also caused major problems throughout the growing season.
-
Jewish leaders in Ottawa call on community to stand together in face of warJewish leaders in Ottawa are calling on everyone in the community to stand together and support each other.
-
Huntsville ride-sharing service targeted by vandals 6 times in less than a monthOperators of a ride-sharing app, called Y Drive, say vandals have targeted their vehicles six times in less than a month.
-
Province freezes funding as money running out for Sudbury’s safe consumption siteTime is quickly running out for Sudbury’s supervised consumption site and the 300 clients it has served since opening.
-
COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots officially become available in Sask.For many, getting a flu shot is simply part of a yearly routine. Now, the latest COVID-19 vaccination booster can be added to that procedure.