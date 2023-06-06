Over 1K speeding tickets handed out across Sask. for Road Safety Week: RCMP

To recognize Canada Road Safety Week, police across the province focused on curbing dangerous driving behaviours, handing out thousands of tickets and warnings.

From May 16 to May 22, members of Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) and other police agencies handed out four criminal code impaired charges, 43 roadside suspensions for lower level alcohol/or drug impairment and 1,091 speeding tickets, 82 distracted driving tickets and 81 seatbelt tickets.

Additionally, 210 invalid vehicle registration tickets were issued, along with 63 tickets for invalid driver’s licenses and 193 vehicle defect inspection notices.

A total of 2,273 warnings were issued for a variety of issues.

“Although Canada Road Safety Week has concluded for 2023, Saskatchewan RCMP is committed to road safety all year long. We will continue to focus our efforts on eliminating high-risk driving behaviours,” Sgt. Ian Amundsen, from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Traffic Services, said in the news release.

“We thank all drivers and other road users who continue to do their part to help keep the roads we all travel on safe.”