Over 2,000 grams of fentanyl and meth seized in drug trafficking arrest: Regina police

Over 2,000 grams of fentanyl and meth were seized in a drug trafficking arrest in Regina on Thursday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

Officers completed a search warrant at a home in the 2000 block of Hamilton Street and arrested a 24-year-old man.

Police seized 2,150 grams of fentanyl, 2,250 grams of methamphetamine, 420 grams of cocaine, cash, body armor, firearms, ammunition and other items to support drug trafficking.

The accused was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, obstruction, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawfully possessing an identity document, and failure to comply with a release order.

He will make his first court appearance on Friday.