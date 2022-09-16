Over 2,000 'potentially fatal doses' of fentanyl, thousands in cash seized from Surrey convenience store

A search warrant executed at a Surrey convenience store last month led to the seizure of more than 203 grams of fentanyl and approximately $150,000 in cash, according to Mounties.

In a news release Friday, Surrey RCMP said the Aug. 30 seizure at a business in the 10200 block of City Parkway is part of an ongoing investigation into the illicit drug trade in the area surrounding the store.

"The investigation led police to believe that the business was being used to facilitate drug trafficking in the area. The bulk fentanyl alone represents over 2,000 potentially fatal doses taken off our streets," said Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha in the release.

"We will be keeping a close eye on this location, which has been a hot spot for drug dealing and violence."

Mounties also seized 38 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine, 300 hydromorphone pills and 278 grams of marijuana.

Sangha said officers are actively working to advance the investigation and will be recommending charges against at least four individuals for trafficking and possession for the purposes of trafficking an illicit substance.

Anyone with information regarding drug trafficking in the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.