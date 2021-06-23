Over $2,000 worth of fishing equipment stolen from Barrie apartment building
Barrie police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing fishing equipment from an apartment building.
Police say two men stole 10 fly fishing rods from a storage locker in a building on Worsley Street on Wednesday during a 30 minute window during the noon hour.
Barrie police say the equipment is valued at $2,200.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them.
These 2 males are suspects in a theft of 10 fly fishing rods valued at $2200 from a storage locker located in a building at 14 Worsley St. The theft occurred on June 16, between 12:19-12:49 p.m. If you recognize them, please email #BarriePolice at jzohr@barriepolice.ca. pic.twitter.com/nYf1l1URv3— Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 23, 2021