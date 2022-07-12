Man arrested, over 2,100 grams of fentanyl seized after drug enforcement operation in Balgonie, Sask.: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) reportedly seized over 2,100 grams of fentanyl along with other illegal substances while executing a search warrant in Balgonie, Sask. on July 8th according to a news release. A 39-year-old man is facing several drug trafficking charges.
The Regina Police Service Drug Unit (RDU), in cooperation with the Street Crimes and K9 Units, seized a wide array of drugs along with over $8,000 in Canadian currency, a sawed off .22 calibre rifle and items to support cocaine trafficking.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) listed the amounts seized as:
- 2,169.31 grams of fentanyl
- 1,418.01 grams of cocaine
- 914.14 grams of methamphetamine
- $8,765 in Canadian currency
A 39-year-old Balgonie man, who was arrested as a result of the investigation, is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as careless and unauthorized use of a firearm among other counts.
The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on July 11.
