A total of 2,282 customers are without power Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole, according to Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro.

The outage happened just before 6 a.m. and is affecting residents in the Doon area of Kitchener.

KW Hydro says they expect to have power restored by 9 a.m.

They’re reminding drivers to treat all affected intersections in the area as four-way stops.