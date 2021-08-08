Over 20,000 people attend Saskatoon Ex on its opening day

The opening day of the Saskatoon Ex on Aug. 6 brought in over 20,000 people to Prairieland Park.

The fair is running on Sunday, August 11 to 15 and open from noon to midnight with a firework display at 11 p.m.

During the closed dates of the Ex, staff will be doing a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the exhibition grounds, according to its website.

The Saskatoon Ex also has a variety of shows and the full list is available on its website.

Family Day is taking place on Sunday and Aug.15. Children ages 10 and under will be able to ride on both midways for $20 during those two dates. People over the age of 65 will receive free admission.