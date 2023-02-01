Over 20 EMS positions to be added in Regina: province
The Government of Saskatchewan announced it will be adding 24.5 full-time equivalent positions to Regina EMS.
“We’ve heard from residents and paramedics that we need to do more to improve ambulance response times,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a news release on Wednesday.
The positions will be phased in over the next three months, according to the province.
The additional positions will help balance the workload for Regina EMS as well as provide more timely access to emergency services for patients, Merriman explained in the release.
EMS call volumes in Regina increased by over 14 per cent from 2020-2021 to 2021-2022, the province said.
This equals almost 27,000 calls answered in 2020-2021 and almost 31,000 calls in 2021-2022.
The new positions will help to staff two more ambulances in Regina in addition to two additional smaller paramedic response units.
Two new EMS coordinators will also be hired to support paramedics throughout the province.
The expansion of service will be funded by the existing EMS budget within the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) for a total cost of $2.4 million annually.
