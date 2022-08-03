Over 20 mischief and property damage incidents under investigation: Regina police
More than 20 incidents of mischief and property damage are being investigated by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
RPS said all the incidents have taken place in the Whitmore Park and Hillsdale neighborhoods and began on July 29.
Currently RPS believe at least seven of the incidents are related.
In each of those seven cases damage appeared to be caused by BB guns or a similar device that is capable of firing a projectile, a news release said.
Property owners can help prevent crime in their areas by paying close attention to suspicious activity, keeping their properties well lit and by parking vehicles in a garage or on a driveway if possible, RPS said.
RPS said anyone who is victim of recent property damage in Whitmore Park or Hillsdale is asked to call 306-777-6500, the call will then be transferred to RPS’ Direct Entry Victim Reporting section.
“Anyone who has information (video, photos, evidence or statements) that could help solve these crimes is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or contact Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),” RPS said in a release.
-
Woman splashed with coffee, punched in face at McDonald's in VancouverPolice are investigating after a woman was allegedly punched in the face inside a McDonald's in Vancouver's West End.
-
Day one of Canoe ’22 sees thousands of spectators in Dartmouth, N.S., despite heat warningsThousands of people lined Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., during the first day of competition at ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships on Wednesday.
-
Average home sales price drops nearly 25 per cent over five months in Windsor-EssexThe average prices at which houses have sold in Windsor-Essex has declined by about 25 per cent over the past five months, according to new data from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
'Size of grapefruits': Vancouver Island mayor caught in extreme Alberta hailstormA family road trip through Alberta took a dramatic turn for the mayor of Courtenay, B.C.
-
Here's how many B.C. kids under are 5 booked for COVID-19 vaccineJust a fraction of B.C. parents have registered their children under five to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.
-
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award pins handed out in North BayThe award is named after Queen Elizabeth and this year's pin recognizes her 70 years of service.
-
City of Calgary services temporarily moving to Central Library and Whitehorn Multi-Service CentreThe Municipal Building will reopen Monday, August 8, after a man set several fires there early Tuesday.
-
Extreme heat trumps COVID-19 concerns as hot summer continuesAs temperatures across the region increase, a “Summer Emergency Preparedness” task team was created in Chatham-Kent. At the request of the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team, a new task force was created to bring health and social sector agencies together for a more coordinated approach to handling extreme heat.
-
Franco-Ontarians can finally have their proper spelling on health cardsThe Ontario Government announced Wednesday that French accents will finally be available on health cards for the francophone community.