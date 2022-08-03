Over 20 mischief and property damage incidents under investigation: Regina police

More than 20 incidents of mischief and property damage are being investigated by the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said all the incidents have taken place in the Whitmore Park and Hillsdale neighborhoods and began on July 29.

Currently RPS believe at least seven of the incidents are related.

In each of those seven cases damage appeared to be caused by BB guns or a similar device that is capable of firing a projectile, a news release said.

Property owners can help prevent crime in their areas by paying close attention to suspicious activity, keeping their properties well lit and by parking vehicles in a garage or on a driveway if possible, RPS said.

RPS said anyone who is victim of recent property damage in Whitmore Park or Hillsdale is asked to call 306-777-6500, the call will then be transferred to RPS’ Direct Entry Victim Reporting section.

“Anyone who has information (video, photos, evidence or statements) that could help solve these crimes is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or contact Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),” RPS said in a release.