Over 20 wild geese found dead on Richmond roadways

Warning: The end of this story contains a graphic image

Mounties in Richmond are urging drivers to use caution after more than 20 wild geese were found dead on local roadways this week.

In a news release, Richmond RCMP said Wednesday morning at 5:40 a.m. officers received a report of a large flock of geese on the roadway near the intersection of No. 1 and Francis roads.

Once officers arrived on scene, they discovered three of the geese had been killed after apparently being stuck by a vehicle.

Traffic warning signs have since been set up in the area.

This isn’t the first time this week a number of geese have been struck in the city.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, officers received a report of 20 dead snow geese in the 6200 block of Blundell Road.

“Initial investigation suggests that the geese had been driven over by a vehicle,” Cpl. Ian Henderson said in the release.

As a result of the incidents, police are urging drivers to use caution when out on the roads.

“Every year at this time we see large numbers of migratory birds flocking to our local greenways, fields, parks and school grounds. But they also move out onto nearby roadways,” Henderson added. “Drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the roadways, especially in poorly lit areas and during the early morning hours.”

Mounties say they’ve been working with the BC SPCA to investigate the issue.