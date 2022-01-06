Over $200,000 in stolen property discovered by police
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
A search warrant by police led to the discovery of over $200,000 in stolen property earlier this week.
Police executed the warrant Tuesday afternoon at an address on Ballpark Road on the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.
Items include camper trailers, a pickup truck, car, enclosed trailer, a utility trailer and car dolly.
No charges have been laid and no one has been arrested at this time.
The investigation is continuing.
-
Missing 45-year-old Brant man found safeOntario Provincial Police say a missing 45-year-old man from Brant County has been found safe.
-
Windsor Regional expecting capacity increase in coming weeksOmicron is spreading rapidly across the province, and in Windsor-Essex the numbers aren’t expected to peak until mid January, according to Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Niagara Health pauses mandatory COVID-19 vaccination programNiagara Health announced a pause on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program on Thursday, in the midst of the fast spreading Omicron variant.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan 7-9CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during Ontario’s modified Step 2 restrictions.
-
Two COVID-19 rapid antigen test pop up locations in Ottawa todayCOVID-19 rapid antigen test kits will be available for free at Hazeldean Mall and Rideau Centre in Ottawa on Friday morning.
-
It's even too cold in Calgary for the ice sculptorsFor most Calgarians it's been so cold it hurts to breathe, but it turns out that even for folks who make a living out of snow and ice, this whole cold snap has been a bit much.
-
Some northern libraries open, others curbside only during lockdownLibraries around the region are responding differently to the latest lockdown. Some are staying open, in reduced capacities, while others are only offering curbside pickup.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at hospitals in Orillia, HuntsvilleOrillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is dealing with two separate outbreaks of COVID-19 with a combined 14 positive cases.
-
Colorado wildfire caused US$513 million in damage: officialsLast week's Colorado wildfire caused at least US$513 million in damage and destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and structures, officials said Thursday as they updated the toll of property lost in the most destructive wildfire in state history.