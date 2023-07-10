Over 200,000 ladybugs set to be released in Regina
The City of Regina is welcoming residents to its annual ladybug release event at Victoria Park this week.
Over 200,000 ladybugs are set to be released on Thursday, July 13 as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the use of pesticides in the Queen City.
“With their appetite for aphids, mites and other garden pests, ladybugs act as natural predators, reducing the need for chemical pesticides,” a news release from the City of Regina read.
“By introducing these charming insects again this year, the City aims to continue with options for more organic and sustainable pest control.”
Education on the role of ladybugs will be made available from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. near the Central Library.
Ladybug-themed attire is welcome and encouraged, according to the city.
Face painting and treats will also be available.
Ladybugs will also be available for residents to take home and release in their backyards or neighborhood parks.
More information on the annual event can be found here.
