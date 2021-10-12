iHeartRadio

Over 247,000 unmarked cigarettes seized from two traffic stops by Brant County OPP

Brant County OPP seized around 275,000 unmarked cigarettes. (Twitter: @OPP_West) (Oct. 12, 2021)

Brant County OPP have seized more than 247,000 unmarked cigarettes from two different traffic stops.

Police tweeted images of the cigarettes around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the post, officials specify that non-Indigenous Canadians are not legally allowed to possess any tax-exempt cigarettes.

A 52-year-old from Alliston and a 59-year-old from Mississauga are both facing charges.

12