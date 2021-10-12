Over 247,000 unmarked cigarettes seized from two traffic stops by Brant County OPP

Brant County OPP have seized more than 247,000 unmarked cigarettes from two different traffic stops.

Police tweeted images of the cigarettes around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the post, officials specify that non-Indigenous Canadians are not legally allowed to possess any tax-exempt cigarettes.

A 52-year-old from Alliston and a 59-year-old from Mississauga are both facing charges.