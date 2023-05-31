Over 24K surgeries performed from Jan. to Mar. in Sask.
The first quarter of 2023 was busy for Saskatchewan’s surgical sector. According to the province, a total of 24,306 surgeries were performed from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31.
Additionally the province claims that from April 1 to Mar. 31, over 90,000 surgical procedures were performed which is the highest amount recorded in the province for a one-year period.
The total includes 1,600 more hip and knee replacement procedures, which is 13 per cent compared to pre pandemic numbers.
“This progress is welcome news as we move forward with surgical investments increasing by $42.5 million in this year’s budget,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said.
“We will continue to maximize system capacity by optimizing public surgical services and expanding the involvement of private sector partners in publicly funded surgical service delivery.”
The provincial government is aiming to complete 103,000 surgeries annually, by investing in both publically funded services and publically funded privately delivered centres.
