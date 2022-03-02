Over 265 kg of drugs seized during truck inspection at the Blue Water Bridge
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Officials from Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police seized over 265 kilograms worth of drugs at the Blue Water Bridge earlier this winter in what's being described as a "significant seizure."
On Jan. 13, a transport truck arriving into Canada was sent for a secondary inspection.
Officers noticed some some large garbage bags inside some spare tires. In total, roughly 265 kilograms of suspected heroin, 2 c-b, also known as pink cocaine and methamphetamine was located.
A 23-year-old Quebec City resident has been charged with the following:
- Importation of methamphetamines
- Importation of heroin
- Importation of 2 c-b
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamines
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – heroin
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – 2 c-b
The accused will appear in a Sarnia court at a later date.
