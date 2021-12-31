Over 30 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth

Over 30 inmates at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, a medium-security facility in Dartmouth, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release from the province, it says none of the 31 confirmed cases are in hospital.

Several staff at the facility have also tested positive and are self-isolating.

"Correctional Services are working closely with public health to maintain a safe environment for persons in custody and staff in the facility," read the release.

Measures are in place to minimize the spread of the virus, including distribution of medical masks, restrictions on movement through the facility, increased cleaning and disinfecting.

"Admissions and releases continue to be effectively managed at the correctional facilities, which have been taking place since the beginning of the pandemic. Eligible inmates are considered for early release following established protocols," wrote the province.

All active correctional officers and youth workers at the facility are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Dec. 29, there were 233 adults in custody at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility.