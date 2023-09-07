Over 30 overdoses or poisonings over last four days in Waterloo region: WRIDS

The unusually hot weather is compounding concerns about the drug overdose crisis in Waterloo region.

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy says they had 31 reports of overdoses or poisonings from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

The group issued a community alert on Wednesday and adds that the risk of death from drug toxicity rises during very hot weather.

They’re reminding residents that cooling centre locations are available to the public.