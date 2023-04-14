'Over 30 years of history in the area – gone': Flea market owner devastated after barn fire north of Goderich

A well-known flea market north of Goderich has been destroyed after an early morning barn fire on Thursday.

Crews from ten different fire stations arrived on scene just after 7 a.m. on Market Road, in the Township of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh.

It was all hands on deck including crews from Goderich, North Huron, Brussels, Blyth, Lucknow, Ripley, Kincardine and Bayfield.

There were no injuries and no livestock was kept in the barn.

Craig Soldan with the OPP said the barn contained antiques and was being used as a flea market.

An early estimate of the damage from the fire is pegged at more than $1 million.

Officials believe the above seasonal temperatures made the fire tougher to battle.

“The conditions today, obviously, it's warmer weather. It's very dry. I believe some of the fire actually jumped into the field nearby and lit some grass on fire so it was another location they had to put out. The heat is very intense so it's going to be going for a few hours,” said Soldan.

The cause and origin of the fire is still being investigated and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

“It’s a complete loss unfortunately. We’re just mopping up. Just moving up the heavy stuff out of the way so we can put out hot spots,” said Goderich Fire Chief Jeff Wormington.

OWNER OF THE BUILDING REACTS

Ken Brindley is the owner of the main building that burned down. He told CTV News his business, Lakeside Flea and Farmer’s Market, has been around for over three decades.

“Over 30 years of history in the area – gone,” Brindley said. “It’s going to be a big shame that the flea market part and all the antiques have been destroyed. I had a collection in there of just kids toys, tractors, trucks – all that kind of stuff from way back in the 30’s that have been destroyed, maybe from the 20’s.”

Brindley said he will try to rebuild, if he can get the right permits approved by the township.

