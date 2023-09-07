Over $32,000 raised for Regina Food Bank at Show N Shine event

This year’s Labour Day Show N Shine event raised $32,744 in support of the Regina Food Bank.

The event, which is put on by the Collectors Car Club of Saskatchewan and Access Communications, features vintage and modern automobiles, as well as motorcycles.

“The sun may not have been shining, but people’s spirits certainly did as hundreds came out to show their vehicles in support of a great cause,” said Carmela Haines, president and CEO of Access in a news release.

The Show N Shine was held on Monday at the Access Communications Community Park. CAA Saskatchewan has been the title sponsor of the event for the past seven years.

“Through the tireless efforts of the planning committee and the unwavering support of our community, the 16th Annual Access Communications Labour Day Show N Shine has not only showcased remarkable vehicles but also illuminated the spirit of giving,” said John Bailey, CEO of the Regina Food Bank.

Bailey said the total meals donated to the food bank exceeded over 1 million in the 16 years of the event.

“It's a testament to the power of unity and compassion,” he said.

The Labour Day Show N Shine began in 2006 and over $300,000 has been raised for the Regina Food Bank in that time.