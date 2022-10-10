Over 4,000 customers in N.S. and P.E.I still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona

More than 4,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 56 active outages affecting 130 customers, with most outages in Pictou County and Colchester County.

The estimated date for power restoration to all Nova Scotians was Sunday, however last week, Nova Scotia Power said it is possible some individual customers may be without power beyond the weekend.

The ongoing outages and restoration efforts prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in nine counties in the northern area of Nova Scotia last Wednesday.

The province says the state of emergency will allow the military to perform civilian road work and provide liability coverage. It will remain in effect for 14 days, unless the government terminates or extends it.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, 4,241 Maritime Electric customers were still without power as of Monday morning. The largest concentration of customers continues to be in the Charlottetown area.

This Thanksgiving, our entire Hurricane Fiona Restoration Team continues to make progress on safely restoring power to customers. Over 240 crews are working and will continue working until all power is restored. Our Contact Centre is open and you can reach us at 1-800-670-1012. pic.twitter.com/GMhkdM23H5

In a tweet Saturday, the city of Charlottetown said Fire Station #1 on Kent Street will remain open over the Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone in need of Wi-Fi, water, snacks or electricity.

The Reception Centre at Fire Station #1 (89 Kent Street) will remain open throughout the Thanksgiving long weekend on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



It will provide some comforts such as Wi-Fi, municipal water, small snacks and power to charge your devices. pic.twitter.com/oZ2LeOECoS

The provincial government has also compiled a list of reception centres open across the island. Community supports, including food banks, are also still available to all residents.

P.E.I. residents can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582, or through its website, if they have any immediate needs.

The province says an estimated $60 million dollars has been allocated for programs and services for residents, community organizations, small businesses, and municipalities, as well as anticipated clean-up and repair costs.

Further financial supports for primary industries is expected in the coming weeks.