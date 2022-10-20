More than 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers lose electricity in outage
Nova Scotia Power was beginning to restore electricity to customers on the province's eastern shore Thursday following a transmission outage.
The outage began around 10 p.m. Wednesday and at its peak affected more than 4,000 customers in communities in the Musquodoboit Harbour area.
In an email, utility spokeswoman Jacqueline Foster said crews had responded to a damaged transmission pole that was "off road," although she didn't say what caused the damage.
"Crews have equipment on site and are working to repair and restore power as safely and quickly as possible," said Foster.
She said another outage that had been affecting about 230 customers in the Frasers Mill, N.S., area had seen power restored.
As of late afternoon, almost 2,000 customers were still without power.
As a result of the outage, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education cancelled classes at three of its schools Thursday -- Eastern Shore District High, Gaetz Brook Junior High and Oyster Pond Academy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.
-
Pembroke, Ont. residents asked to reduce water consumption until Friday morningThe city says necessary infrastructure repairs are underway on Pembroke's infrastructure, but provided no other details.
-
Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPPThe Ontario Provincial Police warned last winter that support for the "Freedom Convoy" from Canadian political figures was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
-
Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two year contract extensionThe extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season.
-
Police officer charged in crash that seriously injured cyclistAn RCMP officer has been charged after a police vehicle hit a man on a bicycle.
-
'We don’t need a dictator': Windsor mayoral candidate challenges incumbent on strong mayor statusChris Holt wants Drew Dilkens to publicly state his intentions about using the veto powers before voters go to the polls on Monday.
-
Driver charged after hitting school bus with pickup truck: N.S. RCMPA driver has been charged after police say he hit a school bus in Hebbville, N.S., with his truck Thursday morning.
-
Few and far between: population density in northern OntarioNo matter how much you sharpen your pencil, no matter how many pages of the budget you go through line-by-line, some key factors in northeastern Ontario make annual budgeting a challenge.
-
Why you should get ready for second-hand gifts this ChristmasAs prices continue to rise, many have been thinking about curbing their Christmas spending, according to one survey.
-
Kalin’s Call: Oct. 2022 mostly warm and dry; Orionid meteor shower peaksThe mid-week cold front likely brought some needed rain to parts of the Maritimes. The system dropped a general 20 to 40 mm, with a few areas reporting totals in excess of 40 and even 50 mm of rain.