Over 4,300 red light tickets issued in Windsor since last winter

The City of Windsor has issued more than 4,300 red light tickets since its red light camera program began last January.

The program was launched on Jan. 1 2021 at 10 intersections across the city as part of a 10-year, $22 million traffic safety improvement plan.

“We do expect the numbers to drop eventually,” said executive director of operations Shawna Boakes. “I don't believe many municipalities have shown significant droppage because there's always new people driving in certain areas.”

The photosystem takes two pictures: the first, at the stop-bar entering the intersection and then a second about one to two seconds later.

Each offence comes with a $325 fine. A provincial offences officer reviews each suspected violation and issues a ticket to the plate owner, not the driver, meaning there’s no loss of demerit points, according to city staff.

“Right from day one, we always said that the expectation was that it would generate revenue. However, the hope was always that it would not generate revenue,” Boakes explained. “We didn’t want it to be a financial burden on the people of Windsor, but at the same time if it’s not generating revenue that means that drivers are being safer on the roadways and that’s ultimately our goal.”

Boakes said anywhere between 550 and 800 tickets get mailed out each month, noting several residents have expressed interest in more being installed.

“For right now we're thinking of leaving those 10,” she said. “We are going to reevaluate in the spring of next year. That way, we'll have a full year under our belt to see where the numbers are going up and down if they are going up and down. And if there's any locations in particular that just aren't meeting the same numbers as the others.”

The 10 intersections with red light cameras are: