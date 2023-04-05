iHeartRadio

Over $40,000 in drugs seized in Sarnia


Items seized by Sarnia police as part of a traffic stop on April 4, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)

A 51-year-old Sarnia woman is facing several charges after $43,000 worth of drugs were discovered during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over a car on Highway 40 at LaSalle Line shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, cocaine, meth and oxycodone pills were seized.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

12