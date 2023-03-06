Over 425 City of Guelph employees made at least $100,000 last year

In 2022, a total of 437 City of Guelph employees earned at least $100,000, according to a staff report released on Friday.

Published yearly, the report provides information with respect to the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act (PSSDA) and reporting requirements for all organizations.

In 2022, the number of City of Guelph employees who passed the six-figure threshold increased by 29.

Those who work for the Guelph Police Service are not included in this tally, with the police service expected to release its own PSSDA in the coming weeks.

Chief Administrative Officer Scott Stewart was the highest paid employee, pulling in $270,000 with an additional $11,808.08 in taxable benefits.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Public Services Colleen Clack-Bush was second on the list, making $234,611 with an additional $7,922.44 in taxable benefits, followed by Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Corporate Services Trevor Lee who made $231,875 with another $7,901.04 in taxable benefits

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Jayne Holmes received $215,512.44 with an extra $2,368.92 in taxable benefits and Paramedic Field Superintendent Amy Benn pulled in $200,647.32 with an additional $810.46 in benefits.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie’s salary was $152,499.76 with an additional $10,391.92 in benefits.

Project Manager Master Plan Recreation Eric Pool was the lowest-paid employee on the list, clearing the mark with a salary of $100,192.32, and collecting a taxable benefit of $820.72.