Over 50 beehives in fully engulfed barn fire in Lakeshore
A large barn with over 50 beehive flats became fully engulfed in flames in Lakeshore.
Lakeshore fire crews responded to the fully involved barn fire in the 900 block of Talbot Road just after midnight on Sunday morning.
Multiple units were on scene with aerial operations to battle the blaze.
Lakeshore fire Chief Don Williamson says there were no animals inside, but over 50 beehive flats.
Williamson says crews protected the new home nearby from radiant heat.
Lakeshore Fire Stations 1 & 2 Crews are on scene of a fully involved barn fire in the 900 block of Talbot Rd. Ariel operations underway. Multiple units on scene. 2nd Alarm Assignment. O.P.P. on traffic. EMS on standby #Lakeshore pic.twitter.com/jl75yWF5pK— On Location (@_OnLocation_) February 27, 2022
He says there were no injuries. Formal cause and dollar loss has not yet been determined.
Crews were on scene for just over five hours with County Road 34 closed to traffic.
