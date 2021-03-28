Over 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region for second day in a row

The 58 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Waterloo Region on Sunday marks the second day in a row the daily case count has been over 50.

On Saturday, that number was 59. While the last time it was over 50 was on Mar. 11, there hasn’t been two days in a row over 50 since Feb. 24-25. At that time the daily case counts were 69 and 77.

The online dashboard update for Sunday also shows the active case count going up by 24 to a total of 301. The last time this number was over 300 in Waterloo Region was on Mar. 17.

There have been 11 more variants of concern identified as well as two more B.1.1.7 variants, which was first discovered in the U.K.

There have also been 32 more cases considered resolved.

The number of related deaths, hospitalizations, and people being treated in the ICU have all remained unchanged.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 11,820 confirmed cases, 376 variants of concern, 27 B.1.1.7 variants, 11,270 resolved, 241 deaths, 301 active cases, 21 hospitalizations, and seven patients in the ICU.

The number of active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area has gone down by one to 16. An unnamed laboratory services outbreak that had three cases connected to it has been declared over.

In Ontario, health officials’ Sunday report of 2,448 cases marks a marginal decrease from the 2,453 cases logged on Saturday. The province added 2,169 cases on Friday and 2,380 on Thursday, though 280 of those infections were recorded due to a “data catch-up process.”

This brings Ontario's lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 343,140, including 317,408 recoveries and 7,327 deaths. At least 19 of those deaths were logged in the last 24 hours.