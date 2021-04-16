Over $6.6 million in funding announced for 3 Waterloo Region long-term care homes

Three long-term care homes in Waterloo Region will soon be getting $6,643,578 from the provincial and federal governments.

In a Friday news release from Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris, it was announced that the money will be going to Fairview Mennonite Home in Cambridge, A.R. Goudie in Kitchener, and Sunnyside Home in Kitchener.

The funding is part of a $100 million investment into heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), and sprinkler system installations for 95 homes across Ontario.

Fairview will be getting $703,578 for a new HVAC system as well as new hard surface floors.

A.R. Goudie will receive up to $5.77 million for an upgraded HVAC system, new window and door frames, and an upgraded nurse call system.

Sunnyside will be getting up to $170,000 for a new HVAC system as well.

All three of the homes have reported at least one COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our Government is reversing decades of neglect and underfunding by repairing and rebuilding long-term care in Ontario like never before,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, in the release.

The funding is also part of a larger investment program of up to $1.05 billion for upgrades across Canada.