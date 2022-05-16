Over $60,000 worth of merchandise stolen during break-in at Stone Road Mall

Guelph police are investigating after four people used a sledgehammer to break into Stone Road Mall and made off with over $60,000 worth of product.

In a media release, Guelph police said it happened around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Four males used a sledgehammer to break into the mall and then break into a business inside.

Police said they were inside less than one minute.

More than $60,000 in product was reportedly stolen.

The males are described as Black, wearing hoodies, sweatpants and gloves. One was carrying a sledgehammer and one was carrying plastic bins which were used to remove the products. They fled in a white SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.