Over $6M in cannabis and equipment seized as OPP dismantle production facility in Kingsville

Essex County OPP have seized over $6.1-million in cannabis and equipment after dismantling a cannabis production facility in Kingsville.

Police executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at a greenhouse located in the 800 block of Seacliff Drive on Wednesday.

Over 3500 cannabis plants, over 640 kilograms of processed cannabis and a large quantity of marijuana production equipment was seized.

Provincial Joint Force Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), members of the Essex County Detachment, OPP Essex County and OPP Lambton County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), along with members of the Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit (PAFU) and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) worked together in the seizure.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.