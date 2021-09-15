Over 70,000 eligible residents in Windsor-Essex not vaccinated: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday and released updated statistics on vaccinations.

The health unit says 70,693 individuals in Windsor-Essex are currently eligible to be vaccinated, but have not received any doses yet.

"Vaccination, at this point in the pandemic, is probably the most important thing we can do right now," said interim medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai during a media briefing on Wednesday.

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

308,752 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

26,486 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

282,266 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 591,018 doses have been administered to WEC residents

81.4% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose

74.4% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 448 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,114 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,237 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 429 cases are currently active - 231 are variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 198 are non-VOC are active.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 13 people with COVID in hospital - six are unvaccinated, six are vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU, four are unvaccinated, one is vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

At Erie Shores Healthcare on Sept. 13, there were five unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and two who are vaccinated/partially vaccinated.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

14 cases are community acquired

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is travel related

15 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION: