Over 80,000 pounds of food donated to local food bank
This year’s London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive was a success!
It wrapped up over the weekend and almost 87,000 pounds of food, worth $275,000, was collected. That’s an increase of 10,000 pounds from last year.
There’s 4even more food to tally, as that figure doesn’t include the fresh fruit and vegetables that were grown and donated by Londoners.
The food bank has seen a 40 per cent spike in usage since the pandemic, with 5,300 families relying on its services every month.
Food bank spokesperson Glen Pearson said there are still ways Londoners can donate, “They can grow some vegetables for the food bank, that would be great. If they want to grow vegetables for another group that's out there trying to help hungry families, that's fine with us too! They can do it that way. People can also drop food off at any time at any grocery store, also at any London fire hall.”
