Over 80 first responders to take part in marine training on Detroit River

More than 80 sailors from various police and emergency services will be taking to the Detroit River this weekend for marine training.

Sailors from the Naval Reserve, HMCS Hunter, the Canadian Coast Guard, Windsor Police, LaSalle Police., R.C.M.P, O.P.P, E.M.S., LaSalle Fire, Leamington Fire, Windsor Port Authority, Emergency Management, and several partner agencies will take part in a large scale, collaborative emergency preparedness exercise.

The annual training called, “Ex Border Sentinel,” is a multi-organizational exercise led by the Naval Reserve HMCS Hunter. The exercise focuses on emergency preparedness and aims to strengthen the skills of marine partners and first responders.

LaSalle police are notifying residents there will be many emergency vessels participating in different training scenarios Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

Exercises will include search and rescue techniques, response to various emergencies and vessel handling. Pyrotechnics may also be used during these scenarios.

Police say the lessons officers learn during these joint training activities enhances their ability to work together — ensuring a coordinated and efficient response to marine emergencies.