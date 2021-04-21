Over 9,200 cannabis plants seized from Tiny Township farm: OPP

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says over 9,200 cannabis plants were seized from a massive grow-op in Tiny Township.

On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at a farm on Concession Road 6 East and discovered "a professional, high-quality" operation in the process of "growing a large number of cannabis plants in various stages of development."

Investigators say they also discovered mass cannabis production facilities on the property under construction.

Total property seized includes 9,207 cannabis plants, 2448 clones, 80 pounds of Cannabis bud, and a loaded and insecure .22 calibre rifle.

According to police, no charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with knowledge of the people or property involved to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.