Huron Perth Public Health has vaccinated more than 9,800 people as of Tuesday.

The health unit's top doctor says the evidence suggest their vaccination program has been effective in preventing cases and outbreaks in long term care homes.

On Thursday, Dr. Miriam Klassen also urged resident to continue to followhealth guidelines regardless of if they have been vaccinated or not.

"Someone shared a story with me the other day that somebody's grandparent got vaccinated and so they took them out to lunch," she said. "Immediately after vaccination, and even after two weeks after vaccination, most people have a good amount of immunity, but we don't know if that prevents transmission and asymptotic infection yet."

The health unit is on track to complete Phase One of their vaccine rollout by the end of March.

Huron Perth currently sits in the yellow tier of the province's pandemic reopening framework.