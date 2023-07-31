Over 90 grams of cocaine seized in Sask. drug trafficking investigation

A total of five people were arrested and 94 grams of cocaine were taken off the streets following an operation by Yorkton RCMP.

According to Saskatchewan RCMP’s weekly report, two search warrants were executed at homes on Broadway Street West and 6th Avenue North in Yorkton on July 28.

Police noted that the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into illicit drug trafficking in the area.

Approximately 94 grams of cocaine were found wrapped up into 150 portions. A large sum of cash was also found during the search.

A 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman from Yorkton were among those arrested.

Additionally, a 19-year-old, 17-year-old and 16-year-old from Edmonton were also taken into custody.

All who were arrested face three charges including trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The 33-year-old Yorkton man was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order – while two of the Edmonton youths were charged with several counts of failure to comply with sentence or disposition under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All of the males taken into custody appeared in provincial court in Yorkton on Monday. The 28-year-old woman from Yorkton is set to appear in court on Sept 9.