Over 90 seal pups cared for during busy summer for Vancouver rescue

Best friends Mike and Ike are just two of the harbour seal pups currently recovering at the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

Each year, the seals, sea lions, otters and other creatures admitted are named according to a theme. This year's is "Sweet Treats." Other rescued pups have been named Timbit, Kit Kat, and Skittles.

On Sunday, manager Lindsaye Akhurst told CTV News the centre is caring for over 70 seals, with several being rescued each day during the busy "pupping season." So far this year, more than 90 pups have come into the centre's care.

Usually, when the little ones are recued they are very young and quite malnourished, meaning rehabilitation can take weeks or even months.

"We have a small group of staff that work here but we do have a very large group of volunteers who spend hours prepping food for the animals feeding the animals and getting them to be able to release back out into the wild," Akhurst says.

"Summer time is always busy for us."

In addition to it being the time of year when pups are born, bigger crowds on the region's beaches and waterfronts mean more calls to the centre. But Akhurst is reminding people that not every pup seen alone and out of the water needs to be rescued.

"So we do ask the public to obviously stay back if they are seeing a harbour seal pup and give us a call. We'll monitor that animal and ensure that -- if the mom doesn't come back -- we'll be able to intervene at that time."

The centre takes in around 150 animals each year and 80 per cent are successfully rehabilitated and released.

Anyone who spots a seal pup is asked to call 604-258-7325. Other marine mammals can be reported to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans at 1-800-465-4336.

There are now over 60 harbour seal patients in care at @MarMamRescue, including best friends Mike and Ike! Mike was reported stranded on a log boom at the mouth of the Fraser River, and when MMR arrived to help him out, another seal was found with him. #vanaqua pic.twitter.com/7OMXToM8ST