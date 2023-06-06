Over $90K of drugs, $220K of property seized from Kitchener home: OPP

A man has been hit with 17 charges after police say they seized of $90,000 worth of drugs and $220,000 of property from a Kitchener home.

Ontario Provincial Police executed the search warrant at a residence on Fernwood Place. They say fentanyl, meth, and crack cocaine were some of the drugs they seized, while the property they seized included gold, silver, and stolen firearms.

Of the 17 charges for the Kitchener man, five are for drug possession, 11 are for firearm possession, and one is for careless storage of a firearm.

The 39-year-old will be held in custody until his court hearing on Thursday.