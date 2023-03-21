Over half a million dollars in damages caused by Bayham house fire
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
A house fire in Bayham has caused an estimated $600,000 in damages.
The Municipality of Bayham Fire Department responded to the incident at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at 11062 Springer Hill Rd.
Upon arrival, first responders said there were flames coming through the roof, and the fire was “well involved on the north side of the building.”
In total, about 30 firefighters from Bayham, Malahide, and South West Oxford worked to extinguish the blaze.
The cause of fire has been deemed not suspicious and has been determined as accidental.
No injuries were reported.
