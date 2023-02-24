Overbrook building damaged by fire deemed unsafe for tenants to return, landlord says

The four-storey apartment building in Overbrook badly damaged in a fire this week has been declared unsafe, and tenants will not be able to access the building, the landlord says.

The Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation provided an update on the response to the fire at its building at 240 Presland Rd. Tuesday evening. The fire broke out just before 5:30 p.m. in the 32-unit building, and it took firefighters several hours to extinguish the blaze.

In a statement, the Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation says the fire has displaced 53 people, including families with young children. Now, officials are working to find new housing for the tenants.

"The building at 240 Presland Road has been declared unsafe to enter and there is no access to the site at this time," the CCOC said.

"CCOC is working directly with all displaced residents to secure adequate, safe housing. The details of these relocations are still being finalized, and will be communicated with displaced residents directly."

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and arson in relation to the fire.

The Ottawa police arson unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office are investigating the blaze, an effort that's expected to take days.

Pamela Shillingford, 31, has been charged with arson to property, arson endangering life and attempted murder.

The Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation says anyone wishing to make a donation to help displaced residents can do so through the Canadian Red Cross.