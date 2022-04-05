Overcrowded animal shelter in Sudbury can't take in any more dogs

The City of Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is in need of people willing to adopt a dog, with the shelter unable to take in any more homeless pups.

The shelter – which can only house 10 dogs – has been dealing with capacity issues since December.

Melissa Laalo, who oversees the shelter, said 90 per cent of the pups are stray dogs, while most of the rest have been surrendered by – or taken from -- their owners.

"So they come to us from a variety of situations that we are not aware of," said Laalo. "Histories we are not aware of either."

Right now, the shelter is looking for people who have the time, patience and willingness to adopt a shelter dog. Officials also need volunteers to take the dogs awaiting adoption for walks on Kari Road in Wahnapitae.

"We will try to set up the dog walker for a successful, enjoyable walk with a dog that has a proper leash on and a collar and any sort of harness that is needed," said Laalo.

Priscilla Lafreniere adopted Tempest from the shelter, a purebred Doberman who was given up for adoption two and half years ago and it has worked out well. But people should be prepared, she added.

"If you really do want to commit to taking a shelter dog, just be prepared for some of the issues that are happening with them and try to educate yourself," said Lafreniere.

"And maybe if you can go for some expert training … that will help both of you get to know each other and create a bond."

Lafreniere visited Tempest seven times before adopting him and said she received ongoing support from the shelter.

"I think they are really great pets and they can be extremely loving and loyal just like any other new puppy from any breeder," she said.

"And they all deserve a chance -- every dog deserves a chance."

The shelter said it takes steps to ensure the dog and prospective owner are good fits for each other, including behaviour testing on the animal.

"Once we determine -- and they determine -- it's going to be a successful adoption, we offer free training for some of the dogs we have to ensure that it continues to be a successful adoption," said Laalo.

The shelter said other steps include an interview, an application form, visits by family members and information on any other dog in the household.