Overdose death leads to charges in Strathroy, Ont.: 'Vulnerable community members are at the centre of our care'

An overdose in a Strathroy apartment complex over two years ago has now resulted in charges against the man who, police allege, provided the drugs.

It's an approach more and more police services are taking where overdose deaths are concerned.

In July of 2020, first responders were called to a medical emergency at an apartment complex on Saulsbury Street, in northwest Strathroy.

The 49-year-old patient died shortly after and a post mortem determined the death was the result of the fentanyl overdose.

Now, charges have been laid.

Strathroy-Caradoc Police Chief Mark Campbell said investigators were determined to stay with the case.

"Our frontline investigators — understanding our community, understanding who, not only the users are but identifying who those suppliers are, we certainly paid some attention and turned our attention to wanting to hold suppliers accountable for an unnecessary death,” he explained.

Campbell said all investigations have to be very detailed in the effort to ensure justice is served, but cases like this require an extra level of vigilance, especially when it comes to evidence gathering.

"When I talk about gathering that evidence, it's both physical evidence, digital evidence that leads us down a path where we're able very concisely determine who these dealers are,” he said.

The other complicating factor in this case is that the suspect left the region for a lengthy period of time and couldn't be located.

Campbell said that in cases like this, investigators are determined to protect those members of society who are already struggling.

"Vulnerable community members are at the centre of our care and our attention as a police service. We have a very engaged police service that cares a tremendous amount about our community members,” he said.

Police say 49-year-old John Lalonde has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal negligence causing death.