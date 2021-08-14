Overdose prevention group in Sudbury calls on city officials to do more

On Saturday, organizers with the "Silent No More" overdose advocacy group hosted a community BBQ in Downtown Sudbury.

It was an opportunity for people in the community to come together and lay flowers at their loved ones crosses all while enjoying a free meal. It was held next to the "Crosses for Change" site which now see’s over 200 crosses representing lives lost to the opioid crisis.

Organizers tell CTV News that they believe two things need to happen in order to stop this crisis, the City of Greater Sudbury has to create meaningful change and more education needs to be provided to residents in the community.

“When we came here this morning to start setting up around 11, it was littered with garbage and drug paraphernalia here. So our city doesn’t have to tell us that they aren’t paying attention, we can see it and that is a slap in the face. I think our city just needs to step up. City council really just needs to step up,” said Cassandra Ingham, ‘Silent No More’ co-founder.



“You want your city to be healthy. You want your city to prosper but then as soon as there is talks of treatment centres anything that can help those with mental health issues they don’t want it anywhere near them.”

Ingham adds that in the last year, she has had to burry both her boyfriend and brother due to overdoses.



“Education first and foremost. It can happen to everyone like my partner was amazing. my brother was amazing. He was an amazing dad. He was an amazing brother,” she continued.



“He tried so hard. He was so talented. He is so missed. And you have to understand that behind the struggle really is a human being.”

Samuel Wynne-Mcaughey was on hand for the event.



After battling addiction for a decade, he sought help through a program called Teen Challenge. It’s an in-residence drug and alcohol rehabilitation program that he says is coming to Sudbury soon.



“I was one of these people living on the streets. I used to sleep in tents, doorways, stairways all kinds of stuff wherever I could keep warm,” said Wynne-Mcaughey.



“I did that for about 10 years of my life. I went to Teen Challenge for a year. I’ve been clean now two and a half years.”

Teen Challenge currently has 9 locations across Canada and Wynne-Mcaughey, now a volunteer with the program, says the centre that is located in Sault Ste. Marie will be moving to Sudbury in spring of 2022.