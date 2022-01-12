Overdose prevention site in Timmins to be housed in old Living Space shelter location

The original site of Living Space homeless shelter in Timmins is being converted into an overdose prevention site. Cochrane District Social Services owns the building and the City of Timmins has provided about $1 million to pay for what's being called: 'Safe Health Site Timmins.'

The Timmins and District Hospital will run it and staff the facility, and it said the site will offer more to clients than just a place for people to consume drugs.

“We’re able to make those referrals to our own withdrawal management programs that we have in the Timmins and District Hospital," said Patrick Nowak, manager of the addictions program at Timmins and District Hospital.

"We can refer to treatment in out-patient or in-patient addictions services (and) we can refer to detoxification services or any services that really meets the client’s need and promotes a better outcome for that client."

No opening date has been set, but Nowak said the site will have to be inspected first by the federal government. He's hoping it will be soon.

“It all depends on Health Canada," Nowak said.

"I’m not too comfortable with giving set dates. The sooner the better, in all honesty. There are lives that need saving now, but you know, all things considered, I’m hoping for something in February, based on a variety of factors. But again that’s not necessarily something set in stone.”

The development is being closely watched by officials at Downtown Timmins. They said a recent meeting with the hospital, health unit and police cleared up misconceptions.

“They covered everything," said Jamie Roach, president of the board of directors for Downtown Timmins BIA.

"I’m sure as the process evolves, more questions will come. But they also were clear to state that all three groups are available to answer questions whenever we need them answered and that, as well, was really, really helpful.”

The region covered by the Porcupine Health Unit has one of the highest number of overdose-related deaths. Officials are hoping the site will help create a safer and healthier community, which will save lives and be less taxing on emergency services.