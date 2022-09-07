Overdoses spiking in the Timmins area, task force warns

The Opioid Emergency Response Task Force in Timmins is issuing an alert because of a recent increase in drug-related EMS calls in Timmins and the surrounding area.

In a news release Wednesday, the group said powerful opioids and other toxic substances are circulating in Timmins and surrounding communities.

“In the past week, there have been 11 suspected opioid-related paramedic calls for service,” Seamus Murphy, CMM II Commander, Cochrane District EMS, said in the release.

“This is the most we have had in any week of 2022. This is extremely concerning as we know that there are many overdoses that occur where EMS is not called.”

Some of the calls were related to what individuals reported were non-opioid substances (stimulants like meth and cocaine).

"People have overdosed and were unaware they were using substances with opioids in them," the release said.

"Any drug can contain powerful opioids."

Most overdose deaths happen when someone else is not around to intervene. The task force is encouraging people who use substances never to use alone.

A safer option is to visit Timmins Supervised Consumption Site at 21 Cedar St. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

If you suspect an overdose, call 911 immediately, administer naloxone if available, and wait for help to arrive. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides protection from arrest and breaches for simple possession.

Free Naloxone kits are readily available throughout the area at Porcupine Health Unit offices and at many pharmacies.

A list of sites is available here.