Overdue travellers heading through B.C. from Yukon to Alberta found safe

A couple from Alberta who seemingly disappeared while passing through northern B.C. are safe and accounted for, Mounties said.

Members of the Whitehorse RCMP alerted the public Thursday of the disappearance of Owen and Susan Konski, saying that all attempts to reach the couple since July 19 had been unsuccessful.

The family of the man and woman in their 60s was concerned for their safety, and reported them missing.

At the time, police said they were known to be in Whitehorse on July 20 or 21. From there, the couple planned to travel south along the Alaska Highway through northern B.C.

When a family member contacted police, officers did patrols along the highway and followed up on other leads, but still couldn't figure out where the couple and their fifth-wheel trailer had gone.

Thursday night, a man identifying himself online as the couple's son posted on social media that the Konskis were "alive and well," and that they'd changed their route, which is why police couldn't find them.

At the time, it seemed his parents still didn't have cellphone signal, so neither he nor police had spoken to them directly. As of Friday morning, they were still considered missing.

Police said they couldn't officially close the investigation until they'd been able to get in touch directly with the missing persons.

But shortly before noon, Mounties alerted the public that contact had been made with the adventurous couple, and that they are safe.

The Whitehorse RCMP thanked people in the territory, as well as in B.C. and Alberta, for being on alert for the travellers.